The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 38-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged with driving without a valid license/no license and driving with suspended tag after a check of the tag had come back suspended and a traffic stop was executed. At that time he confessed to not having a license but the vehicle was insured. The vehicle was towed and the subject was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

