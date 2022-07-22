ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Cee Becomes First UK Act To Appear On Lyrical Lemonade With “Doja”

By Claudia Valentina Cagna
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter generating over 13 million plays from a single snippet on TikTok, West London native Central Cee has returned with a new music video for his single “Doja”. Directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole...

Complex

0161’s Just Banco Returns With Visuals For New Single “Osaka”

Manchester rhymer Just Banco has just dropped the visuals for his new track, “Osaka”. The independent artist has amassed a cult following off the back of tracks like “Ahh Damn” and “Sweet Like Sorbet”, and “Osaka” will undoubtedly bring more on board. The piano-led trap instrumental, courtesy of producer Midi Milz, sets the stage for Banco to do what he does best: flex about life’s pleasures with a sombre flow.
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Gwen Stefani
Cole Bennett
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
Stars we've lost in 2022

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
Celebrity Moms Who Love Co-Sleeping With Their Kids

Lights out with their little ones! Kourtney Kardashian and more celebrity moms have raved about co-sleeping with their kids. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted in a January 2018 blog post that she and her three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — felt like they “all got more sleep” after knocking out […]
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video

Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.
20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
FKA twigs has a day at the beach in the steamy “killer” video

FKA twigs stans on TikTok had a minor meltdown last month when the pop auteur shared a clip of her making out with Arón Piper, the Spanish heartthrob who acts in Netflix's Elite. Since the clip was soundtracked by twigs' excellent new song "killer," it was logical to assume that the PDA was in service of a new music video. And that's just what's been delivered today, directed by Yoann Lemoine. We see footage of twigs and Piper enjoy their, uh extremely potent chemistry on the sandy shores intercut with twigs' reliably sensational dance moves. Check it out above.
Diddy Releases ‘Gotta Move On’ Music Video Feat. Bryson Tiller: Watch

Diddy has released the music video for his latest single ‘Gotta Move On’ featuring Bryson Tiller. The video, directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor, made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, BET Soul and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards before being shared on YouTube for everybody to experience. The song has garnered 40 Million global streams and over 20 million US streams since its release just over a month ago.
Flo Milli: You Still Here, Ho? review – soundtrack for an aspirational generation

After Flo Milli scored a viral TikTok hit in 2020, the 22-year-old Alabama rapper capitalised on the influencer-era commodification of the self in her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, receiving widespread critical acclaim for her playful, boastful take on Southern rap. Her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, opens with Tiffany Pollard, one of US reality TV’s most-memed personalities, exclaiming “Get in line, peasants!” Clearly, Milli has no intention of abandoning the amped-up vanity that defined her breakout year – and You Still Here, Ho? drips with egoism and opulence.
Calvin Harris Enlists Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, And Halsey For Groovy Single, “Stay With Me”

Calvin Harris returns with a new video for his groovy third single, “Stay With Me.”. The Scottish DJ taps an all-star cast of collaborators for “Stay With Me,” continuing his desire to bring different artists together to create something new. The track’s production leans into the summer aesthetic closely associated with Harris’ Funk Wav series, boasting guest verses from Pharrell, Halsey, and Justin Timberlake for the disco-inspired number.
