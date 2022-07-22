Sixers big man Filip Petrusev to stay stashed overseas in Europe

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have two big men backing up Joel Embiid as they have Paul Reed and Charles Bassey on their bench unit. Therefore, there is not much need for one of their 2021 picks in the form of Filip Petrusev.

Petrusev, the No. 50 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, had desires to stay and play for the Sixers in the 2022-23 season, but considering the roster construction at the moment, it isn’t possible.

With everything going on with the Sixers, Petrusev will stay stashed overseas as he has signed a deal with Crvena Zvezda per eurohoops.net:

Filip Petrusev is staying in Europe despite his desire to join the Philadelphia 76ers squad and has signed a deal with Crvena Zvezda for next season, the club confirmed Tuesday.

Petrusev played 35 games for Anadolu Efes in the 2021-22 season and he averaged 5.2 points in less than 10 minutes per game. He will look to have a bigger impact in the 2022-23 season with Crvena Zvezda in Serbia.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!