New Orleans, LA

Drew Brees joins Major League Pickleball team ownership group

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
Drew Brees was at a crossroads. NBC Sports moved on from the former New Orleans Saints quarterback after his first year in broadcasting, and his next career move wasn’t too clear. He publicly mused about it, suggesting he could return to play football again, or maybe take up pickleball.

But it turns out Brees wasn’t kidding. He didn’t just pick up pickleball — he’s bought a stake in Major League Pickleball’s fledgling Mad Drops Pickleball Club, which is owned by several investors including Los Angeles Lakers co-owner Jim Buss. So he’ll be watching future games on the court with a vested interest.

This isn’t his first rodeo. Brees has been an active investor even during his playing career, with business interests spanning far and wide. We’ll see if this newest venture works out for him.

As for the next time fans will see him on TV talking ball? Just stay tuned. Brees has been rumored to be in talks with Amazon Prime for a role during their exclusive Thursday night broadcasts this season (where he would be joining other former players like Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth) but there hasn’t been any official word or public agreement yet. We’ll keep an eye out in case those murmurings materialize into something real as we get closer to kickoff.

