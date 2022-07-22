OFF TO THE RACES

There is more than just fast cars to look forward to at Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend. From July 22 to July 24, guests will be able to see some of the best concerts to ever grace the Iowa Speedway, indulge in cuisine from more than 50 food trucks and enjoy a free family night at the fastest short track on the planet.

Although there are ton of activities being held throughout, here is a list of the scheduled events happening during race weekend:

FRIDAY, JULY 22

By 2 p.m. the gates will have opened at the Iowa Speedway. The Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires practice will be held 2:15 to 3:05 p.m, followed by the NTT IndyCar Series practice from 3:30 to 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. the track crossing will open for fans to access the infield paddock.

All the while the “Free Family Friday” will be going on. Earlier this month Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend announced families can experience the opening day at no cost. No tickets will be required, and all grandstand seating will be first-come, first-served. Food trucks will be on site, along with live music and other activities.

Of course, from 6 to 7 p.m. the NTT IndyCar Series and Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires driver autograph session will be available to all. The session will be in the paddock area of the infield. Guests can also get their pictures taken in victory lane. Now that’s a win!

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Gates open at 8 a.m. at the racetrack. The Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires qualifying will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The NTT IndyCar Series qualifying for races one and two will be held 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. The 75-lap Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires race will be last from 11:15 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Ready for some music? Country music star Tim McGraw will be onstage from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Then the NTT IndyCar Series HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash will be at 3 to 5 p.m. To cap off the night, country music band Florida Georgia Line will perform onstage 5:30 to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

The last day of race weekend has the gates opening at 9 a.m. After a few hours of recuperation from last night’s festivities, it will be time for the Gwen Stefani concert from 12:10 to 1 p.m. The NTT IndyCar Series race Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google is from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

All things must come to an end. And the only way to really end race weekend is with a rockin’ performance from country music singer Blake Shelton, who will be onstage from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Note: Qualifying races and Indy Lights will be streamed on Peacock. NTT IndyCar Series will be broadcasted on NBC.