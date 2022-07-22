ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

OFF TO THE RACES

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7CRU_0gp950wN00

There is more than just fast cars to look forward to at Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend. From July 22 to July 24, guests will be able to see some of the best concerts to ever grace the Iowa Speedway, indulge in cuisine from more than 50 food trucks and enjoy a free family night at the fastest short track on the planet.

Although there are ton of activities being held throughout, here is a list of the scheduled events happening during race weekend:

FRIDAY, JULY 22

By 2 p.m. the gates will have opened at the Iowa Speedway. The Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires practice will be held 2:15 to 3:05 p.m, followed by the NTT IndyCar Series practice from 3:30 to 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. the track crossing will open for fans to access the infield paddock.

All the while the “Free Family Friday” will be going on. Earlier this month Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend announced families can experience the opening day at no cost. No tickets will be required, and all grandstand seating will be first-come, first-served. Food trucks will be on site, along with live music and other activities.

Of course, from 6 to 7 p.m. the NTT IndyCar Series and Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires driver autograph session will be available to all. The session will be in the paddock area of the infield. Guests can also get their pictures taken in victory lane. Now that’s a win!

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Gates open at 8 a.m. at the racetrack. The Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires qualifying will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The NTT IndyCar Series qualifying for races one and two will be held 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. The 75-lap Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires race will be last from 11:15 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Ready for some music? Country music star Tim McGraw will be onstage from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Then the NTT IndyCar Series HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash will be at 3 to 5 p.m. To cap off the night, country music band Florida Georgia Line will perform onstage 5:30 to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

The last day of race weekend has the gates opening at 9 a.m. After a few hours of recuperation from last night’s festivities, it will be time for the Gwen Stefani concert from 12:10 to 1 p.m. The NTT IndyCar Series race Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google is from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

All things must come to an end. And the only way to really end race weekend is with a rockin’ performance from country music singer Blake Shelton, who will be onstage from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Note: Qualifying races and Indy Lights will be streamed on Peacock. NTT IndyCar Series will be broadcasted on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Driver Is Hinting Toward Retirement

A longtime NASCAR driver might decide to call it a career following the 2022 Cup Series season. The future of longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is up in the air heading into the 2023 season. Busch, who's been hinting at a possible retirement throughout the 2022 season, doesn't have his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Josef Newgarden taken to hospital; Pato O'Ward wins at Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot following his late crash Sunday at Iowa Speedway and was taken to a Des Moines hospital by helicopter for evaluation. Team Penske said he’d be held overnight. “Following the conclusion of the race Newgarden lost consciousness and fell, sustaining a cut on the back of his head,” Team Penske said in a statement. “After being evaluated, all scans were negative. Newgarden will be held overnight for observation. Following IndyCar protocol, Newgarden will be evaluated by the IndyCar medical staff on Thursday.” IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Newgarden was transported by helicopter to Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center because the infield care center lacked the equipment to properly evaluate the American. Billows said Newgarden was awake and alert, but the hospital was a 45-minute drive from the track and heavy traffic for the post-race Blake Shelton concert would have delayed the journey.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Racing News

Pocono Race Results: July 23, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)

NASCAR Truck race results from Pocono Raceway; Regular season finale. Today, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the green flag in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The 2.5-mile triangle of Pocono Raceway is set to host the regular season finale for the NASCAR Truck Series, setting the playoff grid. View 2022 Pocono race...
LONG POND, PA
Fox News

Josef Newgarden wins first race of IndyCar Iowa doubleheader weekend

Josef Newgarden was furious when he was beaten by his teammate for the pole at Iowa Speedway. He overcame his fury by winning the race. Newgarden extended the Team Penske dominance at Iowa by winning the first race of a weekend doubleheader Saturday. It was the American's fourth victory at the shortest track on the IndyCar schedule.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Race Track#Racetrack#The Iowa Speedway
CBS Sports

SRX at Sharon Speedway results: Marco Andretti wins championship as Chase Elliott takes race

Throughout his racing career, the expectations surrounding Marco Andretti have been enormous, and the weight of them increasingly beared down on the third-generation racer as he tried to reach the same category as his grandfather Mario and his father Michael. But finally, Marco Andretti can stand alongside his famous grandfather and accomplished father, as he is a champion himself.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

NASCAR reveals why Denny Hamlin's Pocono-winning car was disqualified

Joe Gibbs Racing will not file an appeal with NASCAR over its decision to disqualify Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch from Sunday's race at Pocono. The pair finished the event in first and second place, but were stripped of their positions after their Toyota Camrys were found to be in violation of NASCAR rules during a post-race inspection.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

RS1, Bimmerworld sweep GT4 America at Watkins Glen

A few drops of rain threatened the Pirelli GT4 America 60-minute race at Watkins Glen International. Thankfully, Mother Nature was merciful and let the competitors finish their event without a hitch. Silver. The No. 18 RS1 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, which won race one Saturday, delivered yet another...
MOTORSPORTS
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
684
Followers
80
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy