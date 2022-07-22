ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Ways Firms Can Win With Legal Technology In An Uncertain Market

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of 2020, few could have imagined the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on our world. Law firms are, for perhaps the first time, having to...

6 Steps For Law Departments Amid Economic Uncertainty

Whether or not the recession hits, organizations and their in-house legal departments should start preparing for all possible scenarios now. While recessions or even just dips in the economy tend to impact all sectors, there are things you can do in advance to lessen the amount of hardship your department has to bear should the hard times come.
Is Blockchain The Key To An Efficient E-Government?

Blockchain is a technology that’s transforming the world and revolutionizing how people exchange money, goods, and ideas. There are also many ways it can revolutionize government. Blockchain creates trust between two parties who don’t know or trust each other by providing proof of ownership for digital assets in the...
Business Intelligence vs. CRM

Business intelligence and CRM are two tools to help your business organize its data. Here’s what each does and how they can improve your internal processes. For some businesses to keep up with competition, it can be beneficial to invest in a computer program that organizes essential data. Depending on the needs of your business, a business intelligence system or CRM system may be beneficial in the advancement of your company.
The Role of Incubators for Crypto Startups: An Interview With Gaurav Dubey of TDeFi

TDeFi is a crypto incubator that provides new startups with mentors, industry connections, funding opportunities, and market advisory. Gaurav Dubey is the CEO and business advisory mentor for the startup. Dubey has over eight patents for inventing groundbreaking enterprise utilities for VR, Brain/Machine Interface, Intent prediction and response, Behavior Analysis, and Blockchain. He is an advisor to over 45+ companies and an investor in Coti, Cashaa, and Tradedog. He also made investments in over 35 crypto startups.
Vox

The future of remote work, according to 6 experts

Whether you’re a remote work booster or a skeptic, there are lots of unanswered questions about what happens next for remote work, especially as Covid-19 restrictions continue to fade and as fears of a recession loom. How many people are going to work remotely in the future, and will...
Experts: How To Choose a Business Bank Account

Choosing the right business bank account can be a great benefit to your company, providing the services you need at a low cost. But choosing the wrong one can be a costly, time-consuming mistake. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Ending Soon! Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by...
Sustainable business is a journey, not a destination. Here are 8 takeaways from Insider's 'Financing a Sustainable Future' series that can help companies move forward

Insider's "Financing a Sustainable Future" series included stories and events designed to help companies set sustainability goals and figure out the best path to funding, measuring, and reporting outcomes. This article surfaces eight key themes that emerged through our reporting. Insider's "Financing a Sustainable Future" series, which was launched in...
Thentia Cloud launches on Google Cloud Marketplace as a Google Cloud public sector ISV partner

Thentia's service gives customers the ability for regulatory bodies to achieve digital transformation on Google Cloud. OKLAHOMA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a venture capital-backed and global industry-leading government software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, announced today it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Thentia Cloud can be procured directly through Google Cloud's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Marketplace.
97% Of General Counsels Agree: #Winning Isn’t Everything

I’m continuously hearing that law departments want greater alignment with their external law firms. It’s no longer good enough for Biglaw partners to do good work and serve as golf buddies. Corporations are looking for a deeper connection and are threatening to hold law firms to account. Yet,...
How Startups Accelerate Into the Growth Stage

In the early days of any startup, every ounce of effort should be spent building the coolest, slickest, and most awesome product ever invented. But at some point, the gears of progress need to downshift, and those big ideas need to hibernate for a while before they reemerge to propel your startup to world-changing status. At some point in your product life cycle, definitely before the growth curve kicks in, momentum stops being about the cool factor of the product. Success is no longer tied to the demos and the MVPs and the early adopters.
Why a Purpose-Driven Business Is the Real Key to Success

Last year, I went to our board with the idea of joining the 1% Pledge, a global movement to support our community investments and philanthropy. The big idea is to pledge 1% of our employee's time, 1% of our products and capabilities, 1% of our profits and 1% of our entire equity. Our goal as the first Canadian public company to launch this major initiative, is to inspire, educate and empower all companies to leverage their assets for good.
Law Firms Want Their Money And They Want It Now

The days of being able to say goodbye to $300,000 or more without blinking an eye are gone. You’ve got to have a good reason for writing off six- or seven-figure legal fees. Unless there has been an oversight, a problem with the representation or some other policy reason not to pursue it, you’re seeing more claims to be pursued.
Credit Card FinTech Cardless Launches Amex Partnership

Credit card FinTech Cardless has formed an agreement with American Express that lets a number of America’s highest profile brands launch digital-first cards on the Cardless platform. The New York company announced the partnership in a news release Monday (July 25), noting that it comes at the same time...
Evip Lizard Prime aims to change the NFT space with multi-utility features

EVIP LIZARD PRIME represents an evolution for the decentralized future, promising constant value for users and unparalleled exclusivity. EVIP LIZARD PRIME, a revolutionary NFT, is set to drop in August 2022, a fresh new sequel that guarantees holders unmatched benefits. The release is a sequel that features multiple utilities, making it so that holders constantly generate value and get exclusivity and social assistance.
