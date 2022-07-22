6 Ways Firms Can Win With Legal Technology In An Uncertain Market

In the early days of any startup, every ounce of effort should be spent building the coolest, slickest, and most awesome product ever invented. But at some point, the gears of progress need to downshift, and those big ideas need to hibernate for a while before they reemerge to propel your startup to world-changing status. At some point in your product life cycle, definitely before the growth curve kicks in, momentum stops being about the cool factor of the product. Success is no longer tied to the demos and the MVPs and the early adopters.

