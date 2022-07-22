Scranton Tennis Club announces winners in Lackawanna County Open

John Weiss, tournament director with Johnny Sinclair, finalist, and Will Cohen, champion in the Men’s A Singles division. Submitted photo

Will Cohen, Alyssa Wigley, and Scott Gower won singles crowns in the Lackawanna County Open tennis tournament, which was held July 7-10 at the Scranton Tennis Club. Cohen completed the Sinclair Bifecta by defeating Johnny Sinclair 3-6, 6-1, (12-10) in the Men’s A Singles final. Cohen defeated Johnny’s father, John, 6-1, 6-7(5), (10-5) in the semifinals, while Sinclair upset second-seeded Dan Fowler 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Scranton Prep star Wigley won the Women’s A Singles title with a victory over another Lackawanna League all-star, defeating Susan Arp 6-2, 6-0. In semifinal action Wigley proved too strong for Jackie Caraballo, winning 6-0, 6-1, while Arp ended the reign of her mother, Kelly, the 2021 champion, winning 6-2, 6-3. Earlier Shree Patel outlasted Kelli Cali 2-6, 6-5, ret to claim the Women’s B Singles title in a 2 1/2 hour contest.

In the Men’s B Singles Scott Gower came from behind to defeat Harrison Kubilus 4-6, 6-2, (10-7). To reach the final Kubilus shook off a rough start to oust Todd Sorber 2-6, 6-1, (10-3), while Gower just got past Jack Strain 6-2, 1-6, (10-8).

The Men’s A Doubles crown went to top-seeded Steve Lehan and Phil Mercurio, who defeated James and Patrick Cawley 6-2, 6-2. To reach the final Lehan and Mercurio ousted the ubiquitous Sinclairs (John and Johnny) 6-3, 7-5 in one semifinal, while the Cawleys upended the 2nd-seeded team of Paul Pugliese and John Weiss 6-4, 4-6, (10-7).

In the Women’s A Doubles final the former Scranton Prep duo of Camilla Rinaldi and Carly Habeeb showed no mercy to Camilla’s mother, Mariellen Walsh, and her partner, Suzanne Weidner, blanking them 6-0, 6-0. Rinaldi and Habeeb had a tougher time in the semifinals where they edged Kelly and Susan Arp 4-6, 6-0, (10-8), while Weidner and Walsh surprised the second-seeded team of Kathleen McKenna and Gabby Chanteloupe, winning 6-4, 1-6, (10-2).

John Weiss and Burt Reese were the co-directors, and received excellent help from head pro Joe McNulty and numerous club members.