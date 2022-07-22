Wes Moore is Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, CBS News projects

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore is the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor, CBS News projects.

Since election night, Moore remained the top contender among the ten Democrats on the primary election ballot. He's carrying about 35% of the vote as of Friday morning with 70% of districts reporting.

Moore outpaces frontrunners Tom Perez, a former Labor Secretary, and Comptroller Peter Franchot by 7 points and 14 points, respectively. His campaign has not yet declared victory.

Moore is a combat veteran, author, small business owner and the former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations.

"I'm running for governor because we want to create an opportunity for work, wages and wealth for all of our families," Moore said in a WJZ candidate profile. "We want to build a state that does not leave anyone behind."

