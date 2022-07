When: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to last call Friday through Sunday. What we saw: Silverthorne is known mostly as that stop off Interstate 70 where you can shop the outlet stores and grab a drink while you wait for traffic to die down. With Dillon Reservoir nearby and five ski areas less than twenty miles away, it's often a pit stop on the way to other destinations — but some new additions are aimed at making this mountain town a place where travelers will want to stay a while.

SILVERTHORNE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO