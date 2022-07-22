Extra credit: South Carolina students will have to pass personal finance course to graduate

South Carolina will soon require high school students to take a personal finance class before graduation.

Lawmakers placed the requirement into a provision in the 2022-2023 state budget, directing the South Carolina Department of Education to develop regulations for a half-credit high school course in personal finance by the end of September.

"Whether for student loans, credit cards, borrowing for car/home, the cost of poor decisions last a lifetime, burdening borrowers with overwhelming debt. Finally, all students will receive a personal finance course to help prepare them for their future," said state Sen. Luke Rankin (R-SC).

It is unclear how the half-credit requirement will be built into the 24 credits needed to graduate high school and which graduating class will be the first required to pass the course. Those details will be approved by the State Board of Education and then reviewed by the legislature next session.

Over a dozen states already require similar financial literacy courses to graduate high school, including Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Similar courses in other states teach students skills such as writing checks, budgeting, and investing.