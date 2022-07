Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Anchors Way, Dewey Beach, DE. On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1:44 a.m., the victim and five of his friends hired a “Lyft” driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and transport them back to their residence in Bethany Beach. As the group was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway all in the same vehicle, a disagreement occurred between the group and the Lyft operator. The Lyft operator terminated the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle.

