ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

U.S. launches probe of Houston over alleged discrimination in municipal services

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said it had opened an...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
Houston, TX
Society
State
Washington State
Houston, TX
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy