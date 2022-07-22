U.S. launches probe of Houston over alleged discrimination in municipal services

President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
July 25 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military announced on Monday it had executed four democracy activists accused of aiding "terror acts", sparking widespread condemnation of the country's first executions in decades.
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was "feeling great," as he recovers from COVID-19, and that he expected to end his isolation and return to normal working conditions by the end of the week.
LANGLEY, British Columbia, July 25 (Reuters) - Three people including the suspected gunman were killed in a series of shootings early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, police said.
Comments / 0