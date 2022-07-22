“The Jacksonville Buzz” with Tonya Barge, Candidate for Clay County Judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local politician has gotten involved in the eviction of dozens of families from a local hotel. Action News Jax first reported Tuesday that the Hospitality Inn on 103rd Street had told its tenants — many of whom stay for months or even years at a time — they would not be able to renew their stay past Thursday. Those who paid by the week didn’t know if they needed to leave. Those who paid by the day had to scramble to find something new in just two days.

4 DAYS AGO