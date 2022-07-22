“The Jacksonville Buzz” with Tonya Barge, Candidate for Clay County Judge

Thousands of dollars are flying around a Nassau County Board of County Commissioners race, and it’s not the one that’s caught headlines so far. District 4 Commissioner Thomas Ford is in a three-way open Republican Primary with former Commissioner George Spicer and educator Alyson McCullough. Going into July,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lawyers arguing new boundaries for Jacksonville's City Council districts are unconstitutionally gerrymandered asked a federal judge Friday to block use of half of the 14 districts during the spring elections.
It’s going to be another busy weekend in Northeast Florida with a number of events to enjoy. This weekend features a lot of local vendors, delicious food trucks, and much more as the 904 Pop Up returns to Jacksonville Beach and the Toon Town Street Market welcomes the community to its colorful downtown spot. There will also be plenty of music with Incubus at Daily’s Place on Tuesday and other local bands to enjoy. This list is updated often, so check back before you plan your weekend!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville says "We are encouraging residents to register to vote before the July 25th deadline this Monday.". The Coalition will be registering people to vote at Lonnie Miller park on Saturday...
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Jacksonville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal industrial accident at a construction site in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns County, the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the incident report, Joshua Longley of Jacksonville was...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator has settled at Ronnie Van Zant Park and Clay County officials have issued a warning in response. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has been called to remove the gator but in the meantime, visitors are asked to stay clear.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All Sunday, this National Drive-Thru Day, the Dunkin’ located at 610 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL is showing their appreciation to local Jacksonville area law enforcement by offering them a Free Medium Hot or Iced coffee when they order through the drive-thru or at the counter.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder at the Mission Pointe apartments on Biscayne Boulevard in Jacksonville has been identified by family as Tasheka Young, a radio personality also known as "Tysheeks." Young had previously worked...
You may be making plans to dine out, but Action News Jax Ben Becker discovered dirty dining at local restaurants. Becker paid a visit to Wendy's on Max Leggett Parkway near Interstate 95, but the door was locked during normal business hours.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is accused of stealing more than $650,000 in jewelry last month from a Rolls-Royce owned by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco while it was parked at a Jacksonville hotel, according to multiple media reports. According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report...
Jacksonville residents and voting rights organizations are asking a federal judge to block new maps for City Council and School Board from going into effect in 2023. The request for an injunction, filed Friday, alleges that the maps dilute the influence of Black voters citywide by packing a majority into four of the city's 14 districts. The lawsuit calls the plan an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One year ago Sunday, UF Health Jacksonville lost a beloved leader when CEO Dr. Leon Haley died in a WaveRunner accident in South Florida. Haley was widely celebrated for his leadership in the medical community and beyond. In 2017, Haley moved to Jacksonville and became the dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine. A year later, he was chosen as the UF Health Jacksonville’s first Black CEO.
Stokes says he was seven credit hours short of graduating. A Republican House candidate from Jacksonville Beach is setting the record straight regarding his educational attainment. Chet Stokes, a local City Councilman running for the open seat in the new House District 16, is clearing the air as the week...
Pieces of Jacksonville's Emerald Trail are inching closer to reality. The master plan, led by Groundwork Jacksonville, is to create a 30-mile network of bicycle and pedestrian trails that will bring communities together. Groundwork Jacksonville is the city's nonprofit partner in building...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local politician has gotten involved in the eviction of dozens of families from a local hotel. Action News Jax first reported Tuesday that the Hospitality Inn on 103rd Street had told its tenants — many of whom stay for months or even years at a time — they would not be able to renew their stay past Thursday. Those who paid by the week didn’t know if they needed to leave. Those who paid by the day had to scramble to find something new in just two days.
Romance is in the air, and Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the top destinations along the Georgia/Florida line for the perfect romantic getaway. They have excellent restaurants, fun excursions, great hotels, and quite a few hidden gems. If you’re looking for the perfect date, check out our list of 35...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the death of a young woman on the Northside. She was found dead at the Mission Pointe Apartments on Saturday. There's a huge conversation on social media, with hundreds sharing their...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult female between 30 and 40 years old was found dead inside an apartment on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. JSO responded to a call at the Mission Pointe Apartments complex in response to an unresponsive woman. Officers called Jacksonville Fire...
