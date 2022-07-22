ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why We Hate Rising Prices More Than We Fear Losing Our Jobs

By James Surowiecki, Medium
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lcrpf_0gp8t4E300
Thomas A. Ferrara / Newsday RM / Getty

If you listen to Americans right now, you’ll be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to the economy, Joe Biden is the worst American president since Herbert Hoover. Every new poll seems worse than the last, and according to the polling-analysis site FiveThirtyEight, Biden has the lowest approval rating at this point in his presidency of any postwar president. Fewer than one in seven Americans think the country is on the right track, and most of those who think it’s on the wrong track seem to hold Biden responsible.

We all know the main reason for this, of course: inflation. Americans hate high prices, and high gas prices in particular, so with inflation at 9 percent and gas prices hovering around $4.50 a gallon even after a recent drop, it was inevitable that Biden’s popularity would take a big hit. But a recent poll from CNBC, its latest All-America Economic Survey, suggests that the president’s problems run deeper than that. The survey showed, naturally, that Americans were upset about inflation and Biden’s failure or inability to do anything about it. But it also included this perplexing result: People for whom jobs were the biggest concern said they favored Republican control of Congress by a 54–31 margin. And that was a bigger margin for the GOP than it enjoyed among those for whom the cost of living was the biggest concern.

That poll squares with a startling survey the Global Strategy Group released back in February, which found that 37 percent of respondents thought the U.S. economy had lost jobs in 2021, a year when a historic 6.6 million jobs were created; only 28 percent thought it had gained jobs. (The remainder either didn’t know or thought that the number of jobs had not changed.)

Help Wanted signs everywhere. Although fewer people are in the workforce than before the pandemic, the unemployment rate is 3.6 percent—essentially what it was in 2019, which was the lowest it had been for decades—and the economy has added more than 9 million jobs since Biden took office, in part because of the $1.8 trillion stimulus package the Democrats passed in early 2021. Yet Biden and congressional Democrats are getting less than no credit for the buoyant job market.

James Surowiecki: How did they get inflation so wrong?

Given how low unemployment is, and how high inflation is, you might normally think of this as a “best of times, worst of times” scenario. But Americans are saying it’s just the worst of times.

Some of this seems connected to what The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson recently called “the everything-is-weird economy.” But a couple of other things are going on that help explain how Americans are thinking about the job market. First is the argument that the 2021 stimulus was, weirdly enough, too successful—it helped the job market bounce back so strongly that it made itself seem superfluous. This is similar to what’s sometimes called the “paradox of preparation” in crisis planning: Measures taken to prevent or mitigate a crisis will end up seeming unnecessary if they’re successful.

You can see this today in comments suggesting that the employment recovery was inevitable, and purely a function of the pandemic’s ending. But it wasn’t. If you go back to 2020, most forecasts for the jobs recovery were grim; many economists anticipated the kind of slow, halting rebound we saw after the Great Recession. A survey of 45 economists by the National Association for Business Economics released in April 2020 forecast that the unemployment rate would still be at 6 percent at the end of 2021. And J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s chief investment officer suggested that getting the rate down to 3.5 percent could take a decade.

In reality, the unemployment rate was about 4 percent at the end of 2021; it took only two years to get down to 3.6 percent. Although some of that decline was the result of Operation Warp Speed, which got us vaccines sooner than most had anticipated, the jobs recovery has owed much to the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policy and to the Democrats’ 2021 stimulus plan. Yet, in the process, all those grim predictions were strangely forgotten, so that today the public associates the stimulus plan almost entirely with high inflation rather than low unemployment.

On top of this, something very odd happened to Americans’ perceptions of the economy, beginning in 2020.

Historically, the unemployment rate has played a big part in shaping people’s view of how the economy is doing and, indeed, in shaping their very sense of well-being: When unemployment is low, people understandably feel much better about things than when unemployment is high. (The inflation rate has had a similar effect.) But a new paper by Darren Grant, an economist at Sam Houston State University, shows that since the pandemic started, this relationship has essentially vanished, and Americans’ views of the economy have become largely decoupled from the unemployment rate.

Why this happened in 2020 is easy enough to work out: Even when the unemployment rate soared, people felt more positively about the economy than they normally would have, because stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits cushioned the impact of the downturn. But the interesting—and perplexing—thing is that this disconnect has continued as the job market has recovered. Even controlling for inflation, the steep reduction in the unemployment rate has not had much effect on people’s overall view of the economy.

The relationship between inflation and people’s perceptions of the economy has stayed pretty much the same over the past 50 years. The relationship between unemployment and people’s perceptions has completely changed. The Biden administration has talked about jobs every chance it gets, and the evidence of tight labor markets is all around. Yet few people seem to care.

Some of this is a spillover from people’s anger over inflation. Some of it is likely a product of the fact that COVID just won’t go away. And some of it, as others have argued, has to do with the media’s relentless focus on inflation (though the media being more interested in inflation than unemployment is nothing new).

Regardless, the essential point is that Americans are treating the job market as irrelevant next to inflation and gas prices. Who knows if that will stay true if the economy heads into a recession and unemployment starts to rise again? But what seems clear is that until inflation drops and stays down, Democrats can trumpet the low unemployment rate all they want. Americans just aren’t going to listen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Dumbest Coup Attempt

Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Why They Still Support Trump

The seven public hearings by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, have made the task of dot connecting easy: America’s 45th president oversaw and directed a multipart plan to violently overturn the 2020 election. Texts and testimonies of those in Donald Trump’s inner orbit have shattered every excuse that the former president’s supporters had publicly broadcast since that awful, searing day.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

Some drivers of labor shortages might be a lack of childcare, or workers wanting better-paying work.Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings. For over a year, lawmakers and businesses have been bemoaning how they can't find workers. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Biden 'crime family' profits from oil while Americans suffer from gas prices: Energy expert

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#U S Economy#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Cnbc#Republican#Congress#Gop#The Global Strategy Group
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

99K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy