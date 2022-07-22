ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breanna Stewart's First Signature Sneaker Is Here—and Plenty Overdue

Ask any WNBA fan and they’ll tell you: Breanna Stewart has it. The Seattle Storm power forward has been one of the WNBA’s most reliable superstars since she first laced up and hit the court in 2016, a number-one draft pick and eventual Rookie of the Year after a standout four-year...

