ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

Astellas to bring research units under one roof in new West Coast center

By Ned Pagliarulo
biopharmadive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstellas on Friday said it will spend $70 million to build a new research center in South San Francisco, planning to house several business units in one central facility. The 154,000-square-foot site, which Astellas expects to open next summer, will bring together the West Coast employees of several divisions, including Astellas...

www.biopharmadive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Bay Area home foreclosures rising after pandemic pause

Brace yourself: Home foreclosures are on the rise in the Bay Area after grinding to a halt for most of the pandemic. But real estate experts say the recent spike signals more of a return to normal rather than a coming housing crash, though foreclosures are primed to continue trending upward in the months ahead.
REAL ESTATE
The Bold Italic

2020’s ‘Orange Skies’ Are (Probably) Returning to San Francisco Tomorrow

This year’s wildfire began, blessedly timid. Sighs of relief could’ve been heard echoing through empty tin cans pressed against thin drywall separating Bay Area apartments. Nevermind the fact that California’s drought conditions continue to worsen — leaving some of the state’s large water reservoirs, like Lake Oroville and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

From coast to coast, prospective homebuyers are on the hunt for affordability — even if it means leaving their city to find it. A record number of potential U.S. homebuyers are seeking to relocate, according to a report published last week by real estate brokerage firm Redfin. The report ranked the cities Redfin users appeared most likely to try to leave — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York topped the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
South San Francisco, CA
Industry
South San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Business
State
North Carolina State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mark Zuckerberg's San Francisco home sells for $31M

SAN FRANCISCO - Mark Zuckerberg sold his San Francisco home for $31 million in a grant deed filed with the city on July 1. The off-market sale is the biggest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year, according to the Real Deal, San Francisco Real Estate News. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tncontentexchange.com

The Railroads Ran Through It: A New Look at Livermore's History

A new history of Livermore examines the development of the city in parallel with the complex story of railroad development in California and across the U.S. The history, written by Alan Frank, is titled “Parallel Paths.” It is on sale through the Livermore Heritage Guild. It is in...
LIVERMORE, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Cypress Crossings, a New Community of Popular Ranch-Style Homes in Oakley, California

OAKLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. Cypress Crossings is located just south of East Cypress Road and close to Highway 4, providing easy access to the major employment centers in San Francisco’s East Bay. Cypress Crossings is near shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets of Brentwood and AMC ® Brentwood and just a short drive to outdoor recreation, including boating and water sports at the San Joaquin Delta, hiking and biking at Mount Diablo State Park and Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve, and golfing at Brentwood Golf Club. Cypress Crossings is located within the Oakley Union Elementary School District and Liberty Union High School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005074/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. (Graphic: Business Wire)
OAKLEY, CA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Walnut Creek, CA USA

So I am here at Walnut Creek Kaiser on an Interim Leadership assignment. It is my first one and I am here alone. I put my bag down on a bench because it was heavy and I saw the heart under the bench! It was such a delight to find it! I thought I should leave it in case someone dropped it but when I saw the butterfly I knew it was meant to be mine!! Thank you for making my day!!
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Ocata Therapeutics#Audentes Therapeutics
sonomamag.com

A Couple Creates Magical Outdoor Rooms on a Former Poultry Farm in Sonoma

On five sprawling acres on the edge of Sonoma, Peter and Louise Hassen live among sculptures and succulents, bees and birdhouses, wildflowers and herb gardens. Here, on a former poultry farm, the couple has built a life where art and business thrive together. Louise is the founder of Sonoma Apothecary,...
SONOMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laboratories
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
CBS San Francisco

Plan for quarry near Gilroy draws Indigenous tribe's blowback

GILROY (KPIX) -- In southern Santa Clara County a battle is brewing over a plan to turn a Native American spiritual site into an open-pit sand and gravel mine.  On the map, an area just off Highway 101 south of Gilroy is called Sargent but the Native Americans who used to live there had a different name: Juristac. Now, just beyond the windswept hills by the highway, a land-holding company called Sargent Ranch Partners has proposed digging a sand and gravel quarry to supply base material for regional construction projects.  "As soon as we heard about that, our tribe spoke...
GILROY, CA
marinmommies.com

6 Last-Minute Family Getaways Before Summer Ends!

The new school year is almost here, but that doesn't mean that summer is over! There's still time pack up the kids and take a last-minute summer family getaway. Here are 6 of our favorite destinations that aren't that far away and are perfect for an impromptu end-of-summer trip. North...
SAUSALITO, CA
drivinvibin.com

What Lies Under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco?

No trip to San Francisco is complete without cruising across the Golden Gate Bridge or snapping a picture of it. It’s a historic bridge that’s an icon for the city but also has quite a bit of mystery. You may not know it, but something lies underneath its...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy