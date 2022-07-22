ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty robocalls

By Chloe Folmar
By Chloe Folmar

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(The Hill) – The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced on Thursday that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to block scam robocalls promoting auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

The robocalls are originating from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and other international associates, the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a press release.

All U.S. voice services providers must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic” or regularly report ways they are mitigating the traffic to the FCC, the release said.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a statement.

The robocall scam campaign is being investigated by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and is the subject of a lawsuit by the Ohio attorney general, according to the release.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

WATCH: JPD shows video from March 8th Joplin shooting, answers questions in press conference

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department brought forth updated information from the March 8th, 2022 officer-involved shooting and shared video from that day at a Friday press conference. The shooting claimed the lives of two officers – Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. The shooter was later shot and killed by the department’s Captain William Davis after a brief […]
