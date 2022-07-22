ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP men's tennis tour hoping to increase LGBTQ inclusion

ATP LGBTQ Inclusion Tennis FILE - This is a view of Arthur Ashe Stadium during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sept. 1, 2016. The ATP is teaming up with You Can Play, a group that strives to increase LGBTQ inclusion in sports, after 75% of players who participated in a survey by the men’s tennis tour said they had heard other players use homophobic slurs. The tour announced Friday, July 22, 2022, that it is launching a multi-year education partnership with You Can Play, which has worked with the NHL, MLS and NASCAR. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File) (Julie Jacobson)

LONDON — (AP) — The ATP is teaming up with You Can Play, a group working to increase LGBTQ inclusion in sports, after 75% of players who participated in a survey by the men's tennis tour said they had heard other players use homophobic slurs.

The tour announced Friday that it is launching a multiyear education partnership with You Can Play, which has worked with the NHL, MLS and NASCAR.

The ATP’s anonymous, online survey was distributed to hundreds of players last year; 65 responded. Some also agreed to be interviewed.

The ATP said its findings “indicated a strong fear of rejection, isolation from others on tour, and loneliness as being likely barriers to LGBTQ+ players publicly disclosing their sexuality to others.”

There are no openly gay athletes in men’s tennis currently.

The tour said a majority of participants “were supportive of ATP taking action to combat homophobia.”

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

