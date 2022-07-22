ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ole Miss picked to finish fourth in SEC West; Mississippi State sixth

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
 3 days ago
SEC field logo AP | File

Ole Miss has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC West this season while Mississippi State was slated to finish sixth. The poll was voted on by participating media at SEC Media Days.

