State Patrol: Minnesota deputy unable to stop before striking bicyclist who 'failed to yield'

 3 days ago
A woman biking on the Heartland State Trail in northern Minnesota Thursday was struck by a Cass County deputy driving a Chevy Tahoe.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the deputy was northbound on 6th Lake Rd. when he struck the 63-year-old Iowa City woman at the intersection with the bike trail.

The State Patrol says the woman and another bicyclist "failed to yield to a stop sign entering the lane of traffic," and that despite the bicyclists and the deputy trying to avoid the collision, the collision wasn't avoided.

The other bicyclist wasn't struck, but the woman who was hit was first taken to a hospital by ambulance and air care. The crash report says she was not wearing a helmet and suffered injured that are not considered life-threatening.

The deputy was identified as 35-year-old Ryan Huston, of Akeley, Minnesota.

The Heartland State Trail stretches 49 miles between Park Rapids and Cass Lake.

Comments / 7

Robert Simonson
3d ago

I actually saw a young family and when they came to an intersection they got off their bikes and walked across the street also saw an elderly lady do the same.

Reply
2
Janet Bowman
3d ago

I bet if you ask the woman if she's learned anything she'd give that "deer in the headlights" look!!!

Reply(1)
3
