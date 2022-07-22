ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

OAN officially dropped by Verizon, its last major carrier

By Jared Gans, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Verizon said in a statement to The Hill that it will no longer have the rights to OAN after July 31, and the network will be removed from the television lineup.

