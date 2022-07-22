OAN officially dropped by Verizon, its last major carrier
Verizon said in a statement to The Hill that it will no longer have the rights to OAN after July 31, and the network will be removed from the television lineup.
Verizon said in a statement to The Hill that it will no longer have the rights to OAN after July 31, and the network will be removed from the television lineup.
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0