Denver weather: Friday temps near 100, heat advisory issued

Denver is likely in for a dry, blistering hot Friday and is under a heat advisory today as temperatures could reach 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are forecast into the 100s across the eastern plains and along most of the I-25 corridor, the service said.

The record high for July 22 in Denver is 102 degrees, set in 2012.

Saturday is expected to see a 40% chance of rain and some clouds in the early afternoon, but could remain hot and mostly sunny with a high near 98.

Higher chances of showers and thunderstorms may return for Sunday, which could cool temperature highs down to near 86 in the area.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming south 6-11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8-13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5-14 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.