Crawford, MS

Man hospitalized after shooting in Crawford

By Brian Jones
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Columbus man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man Wednesday in Crawford, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Adam Malone, 44, of Columbus, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Columbus Police Department officers responded to Baptist Memorial...

cdispatch.com

