Jurassic Quest is coming to Dallas from July 29-31: Here’s how to get your tickets

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy Jurassic Quest

DALLAS (KDAF) — The largest dinosaur event in North America is coming to North Texas.

Houston-based Jurassic Quest will run for a limited time at Fair Park from July 29 to July 31. Families will be able to walk around some of the biggest photorealistic dinosaur displays in the nation in the comfort of indoors.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to relaunch since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March of 2020. The show will feature rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a play area, and more.

To get your tickets, visit jurassicquest.com. Tickets are for timed entries and prices start at $19 per ticket. for more information, click here.

Plan your trip to Texas' 'Christmas capital' for a North Pole train ride

One of the beautiful things about Texas is that you don't need to flee the state to take a unique vacation. From gulf-coastal beaches, big cities, West Texas cowboy retreats, and charming small towns — each with their own claim to fame — there is a lot of ground to cover. Over in Grapevine, tucked between Dallas and Fort Worth, four-and-a-half hours north of San Antonio, visitors will find themselves surrounded by vineyards in the state's "Christmas capital."
Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
Top wine and cheese bars in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone and their mom are doing charcuterie boards filled with cheeses these days and pairing them with wine and for good reason, it’s insanely delicious and gives you a feel for the fancy side of dining/life. What better day to talk about some good ole...
The very best drive-thrus to stop at in and around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves the convenience that a drive-thru restaurant provides, sometimes convenience means not best quality however, quality is always in the eyes or the taste buds of the beholder. Summertime is in full swing at this point in North Texas and crazy enough July is about...
Community Policy