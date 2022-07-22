ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

No tax increase expected for SOCSD

By Jessica Lindsey
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE — Oktibbeha County residents will not see a tax increase from the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District this year. The district’s chief financial officer Tammie McGarr gave the first public presentation to the board Thursday night for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, reporting SOCSD can meet its funding obligations without increasing...

cdispatch.com

