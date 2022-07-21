Cal Fire responding to fire in Aromas

Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire on Anzar Road in Aromas. Originally firefighters responded to two separate fires in the area but the north fire progress was quickly stopped. As of 1:30 p.m. July 22, the second fire has burned about 101 acres and is 50% contained...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre. The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is investigating a deadly crash along Alba Road west of Ben Lomond and Brookdale. According to the CHP at least one person was killed and they are not releasing any identifying information at this time as investigators are still at the scene.
The rapidly growing Oak Fire near Yosemite has jumped to 9,500 acres. Cal Fire has put out the call for help to battle a fire that, so far, has zero containment. Some of the requested help is coming from the Bay Area. In the world of emergency response, it’s called...
AROMAS, Calif. — Cal Fire continues to work on a wildfire burning east of Aromas that has forced evacuations and road closures. At 3 p.m. most evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Anzar Fire broke out at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of Anzar Road near...
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted early Saturday morning in San Mateo, police announced in a Facebook post. The animal was caught on video around 1:52 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 1400 block of Yew Street. Police say the mountain lion was not acting aggressively and appeared […]
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KSBW) - One California city may have the crookedest road in the world – at least for now – after a contractor painted a little too far outside the lines. The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister is causing confusion for drivers after the...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a report of a small aircraft crashing in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Karl Street and Ocala Avenue, near Reid-Hillview Airport at 7:12 p.m. The adult male pilot was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” but has been stabilized, the San Jose Fire Department said. […]
A brush fire just east of Santa Cruz County spread to more than 100 acres Friday morning and had destroyed at least one structure, officials said. Containment was 25% at 7:30 a.m. Friday, per Cal Fire. The Anzar fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. Thursday near the San Benito County...
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a Caltrain train in Palo Alto Saturday afternoon, agency officials sent an email to KRON4. A unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed by a northbound train around 4:47 p.m. near West Meadow Drive. As of 6:15...
One man arrested for false imprisonment, inflicting aggravated corporal injury, more. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website eight people were arrested, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16, 2022. There were reports of seven stolen vehicles; nine assaults – four for domestic violence; three burglaries – one residential and two vehicles; 45 calls for disturbing the peace including one for indecent exposure, several for verbal domestic, and many for loud parties; 14 reports of theft including four from vehicles; and eight reports of vandalism including four to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) has issued an air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke for Monday, July 25. KRON On is streaming now The Oak Fire in Mariposa County is the culprit behind the advisory this time, as smoke from the fire is expected to be transported […]
RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — CAL FIRE and the National Parks Service continue to monitor and battle fires across California. The Anzar Fire started Thursday in San Benito County between Gilroy and Salinas, west of Aromas, CAL FIRE said. The fire has burned 86 acres and is 0% contained. The Slate Fire, which also started Thursday, ignited […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Neighbors of the Reid-Hillview Airport rallied near the site of Friday night‘s plane crash in San Jose. The wreckage has been cleared and now neighbors are demanding the airport close. Almost 24 hours after a small plane crashed in front of a home in east San Jose, neighbors of Reid-Hillview […]
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A newly repaved and stripped street in Hollister is causing confusion for drivers and community members. The lanes along Ladd Lane were incorrectly drawn. “I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, Woah, this is the strangest thing...
