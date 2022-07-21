ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aromas, CA

Cal Fire responding to fire in Aromas

By BenitoLink Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire on Anzar Road in Aromas. Originally firefighters responded to two separate fires in the area but the north fire progress was quickly stopped. As of 1:30 p.m. July 22, the second fire has burned about 101 acres and is 50% contained...

