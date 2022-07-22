ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Peters surrenders, booked and released after posting bail

By By MARIANNE GOODLAND and PAT POBLETE marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters on Thursday night surrendered to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, was booked and released after posting $1,000 bond, the sheriff's office confirmed to Colorado Politics on Friday.

She was booked at 9:22 p.m. and released at 10:22 p.m. after posting the bond, per the sheriff's office.

The Mesa County District Attorney's office said they would not have an update on the latest violation until Monday, as DA Dan Rubinstein is out of the country until then.

The arrest comes after the Fruita Police Department on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Peters for allegedly violating the terms of her bond, as well as violation of a protective order.

The violation stems from an email Peters sent to 62 county clerks, telling them she would request a hand recount of the June 28 GOP primary results for Colorado Secretary of State.

One of those counties was Mesa County. Peters was prohibited from having any contact with anyone in the county clerk's office, both as a condition of her $25,000 bond and from the terms of a protective order issued earlier this year.

Tina Peters to be arrested for bond violation

An affidavit filed to support the arrest warrant said that Peters sent an email to Brandi Bantz, the county director of elections, at 2:44 a.m. on July 20. The email was sent from Peters' Mesa County email address and stated that as a candidate, Peters was going forward with a request for a hand recount in "selected counties." According to the Colorado County Clerks Association, only Fremont and Weld counties did not get that request.

Bantz reported the email both to the Fruita Police Department and to the District Attorney's office.

Peters was warned by Mesa County Judge Matthew Barrett just a week ago not to violate the terms of her bond again.

The Denver Gazette

Tina Peters to be arrested for bond violation

The Fruita Police Department on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters for allegedly violating the terms of her bond, as well as a protective order. The violation stems from an email Peters sent to 62 county clerks, telling them she would request a...
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

New warrant issued for election-denying Colorado clerk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A new arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Colorado’s election-denying clerk, less than a week after the embattled official convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for improperly traveling out of state while awaiting trial on felony charges. The warrant...
The Associated Press

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself at the Pitkin County Jail in Aspen in Thursday night and was booked, said Parker Lathrop, the county’s chief deputy of operations. She was released on bond later that night, Lathrop said. Authorities claim she had violated bail conditions by contacting workers at the Mesa County elections office. A warrant for her arrest had been issued less than a week after Peters’ lawyer convinced a judge not to send her back to jail because of allegations she improperly traveled out of state while awaiting trial.
KREX

Hawthorn Park Stabbing Victim Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
FOX31 Denver

Opioid stronger than fentanyl found in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado. The opioid is known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Body found near water on Independent Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police are investigating a body found on the 700 block of Independent Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said that the body was reported via a 911 call, and that they found a man dead near the edge of the water upon arrival.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

2 arrested after deputies seize fentanyl & meth near Colorado-Utah state line

Amid the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized six pounds of methamphetamine and "several hundred" pills they say are consistent with fentanyl during a traffic stop.Deputies stopped a vehicle at mile post 8, they say, on July 17.Yair Pistener-Anticona, 40, and Amaury Rivas-Barrera, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of methamphetamines into the state of Colorado.On July 6, deputies arrested two separate individuals following an investigation into an illegal campfire at the Saddlehorn Campground.Investigators say they found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 2,200 fentanyl pills. They arrested Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Investigators estimate the fentanyl to be worth $33,000.
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado River strain casts shadow over recreation

GUNNISON • On Colorado's largest body of water, the water he's known all his life, Eric Loken drives his boat toward an uncertain destination. He drives between the sage hills folding around Blue Mesa Reservoir, between the ancient, volcanic cliffs and toward the high peaks that he and everyone else in this valley look to for snow that translates to water. Lately, they've looked on longingly. Loken drives not knowing how far the lake will last.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Glenwood Springs Shooter Opens Fire

44-year-old Craig Allen Robbins is jailed in Garfield County tonight facing a litany of charges including three counts of attempted murder, false imprisonment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and refusal to leave premises.
The Denver Gazette

COVID again wiping out performances across the state

With few if any remaining COVID precautions being enforced around the state, the coronavirus is again wreaking havoc on performing arts organizations across the state. At least five Colorado performing companies – Central City Opera, the Creede Repertory Theatre, the Evergreen Players and the Lake Dillon Theatre Company – have canceled all performances through at least Monday (July 25) because of new outbreaks among their creative teams. Today (Saturday), the...
DENVER, CO
