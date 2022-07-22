ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge’s ruling means abortion remains legal in Kentucky as case proceeds

By TESSA REDMOND, MARK MAYNARD, Kentucky Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry issued an injunction Friday morning stopping enforcement of a state law that bans almost all abortions in Kentucky. Perry’s ruling extended a temporary order that he issued June 30 that halted enforcement of the state’s “trigger law,” which was...

