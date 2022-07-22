Douglas Larsen

Michele Duke Okuly, 45 of New London, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Open Door Christian Church in Spicer. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Johnson Funeral Home in New London and for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Cloverleaf Cemetery in Willmar. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Kelly (Fosso) Rodenberg, age 55, of New London, formerly of Pennock, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 25, 2022, at GlenOaks Care Center in New London after a 3 1/2 year battle with brain cancer. Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Mamrelund...
Glen “Bud” Stulen, 96 of Hawick, died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at GlenOaks Care Center in New London. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Nordland Lutheran Church in rural Paynesville. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm. Tuesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org.
(Morgan MN-) A man from Redwood Falls had a medical emergency and suffered serious injuries after crashing into a Morgan graveyard Friday afternoon. The Redwood County Sheriff's Department says at 5 p.m. Friday, 52-year-old Kenneth Cran had a diabetic emergency and lost consciousness behind the wheel of his car. The vehicle went off the road, through a bean field, and ended up in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Morgan on Highway 67. Five gravestones were damaged, and Cran was taken to CentraCare Redwood Falls with possible major injuries.
(Willmar MN-) MnDOT encourages community members to attend an in-person public meeting for the Highway 23 South Gap project. The public meeting is open to the public and provides information on the Highway 23 South Gap expansion project, and is scheduled for Monday from 5-7 pm at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. A short presentation will be held at 5:15 p.m. Aaron Backman of The Highway 23 Coalition says Highway 23 is an important interregional corridor that is a key artery for the economy in the region. It provides the primary east-west route connecting Willmar to Interstate 94 and beyond...
(Willmar MN-) Join the American Red Cross and Discovery to get your heart pumping in July! We’re teaming up for Shark Week to encourage donors to give blood or platelets to help prevent a summer blood shortage after a steep drop recently in donations. To encourage donations throughout the...
Tragically there was a fatal accident on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park at 2:21 am Sunday, July 24, 2022. A car and a pick up collided head on. The State Patrol has not released any names at this time, but they say the driver of the car was a 52-year-old woman from Willmar and had a 31-year-old male passenger from Belgrade. The driver of the pick up was an 18-year-old male from Willmar. The State Patrol did not say how many people died in the crash, and said they will be releasing the names later Sunday.
(Willmar MN-) A rural Willmar family Sunday reported an 87-year-old man missing from his home in the 6000 Block of Long Lake Road in Dovre Township, north of Willmar. The man suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and had last been seen Sunday morning, and he was reported missing to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department at 7:30 p.m. Deputies began an extensive search in the area of the residence and surrounding area. The man was found a short time later at the bottom of a steep embankment near the shoreline of Point Lake, behind his residence. He was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.
(Olivia MN-) Corn Capital Days take place in Olivia all this week, culminating with the street dance Friday, corn feed, Corn-Lympics and big Grand Day Parade on Saturday. Things begin quietly on Monday with an outdoor worship service at 5:30 p.m. at Nestor Park, sponsored by Olivia Area Churches. For a complete schedule of Corn Capital Days fun, go to https://olivia.mn.us/corn-capital/
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a fatal accident near Sibley State Park early Sunday morning. Killed in the two-vehicle crash was 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar. Zuniga was driving a car northbound on Highway 71 and collided with a pick up that was traveling southbound. The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in Lake Andrew Township near Sibley State Park.
(Willmar MN-) Bids will be opened Monday for the expansion project at Willmar Middle School. With inflation rampant, Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says he's nervous about what the bids will look like... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Holm says even with the district facing a...
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers swept the season series against the Waterloo Bucks tonight, 13-2. The Stingers won their eighth and final matchup of the season against the Bucks. The season series would end 8-0 in Willmar's favor. The scoring started in the bottom of the second when JT...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a weekend of cleaning-up for some folks in some parts of Minnesota. The storms that dropped heavy downpours in the Twin Cities also meant strong storms for the southern part of the state Saturday morning. In Renville County, high winds ripped trees from the ground, damaged signs, knocked down power lines, and there were some reports of flattened corn in the Danube area. . The National Weather Service reported hail in Olmstead, Renville and Sibley counties. While there are plenty of reports of damage, there are no reports of any serious injuries.
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota... Central Renville County in central Minnesota... * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 932 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morton, or 7.
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN KANDIYOHI AND NORTHWESTERN RENVILLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
