POTUS

Rising: July 22, 2022

By Kbrickhouse
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Trump outtakes shown in Jan 6 hearings for the west wing class: Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the latest updates from the January 6 hearings, and coverage of the hearings.

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement at the White House on Jan. 7, 2021, that was played at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP)

Ryan Grim: Gavin Newsom BLOCKING a minimum wage hike while thirsting for the presidency

Ryan Grim makes the case that California Gov. Gavin Newsom should raise the wage if he wants a shot at being president.

Emily Jashinsky: Nancy Pelosi SHAMELESSLY denies insider trading but track record reveals “more”

Emily Jashinsky criticizes Nancy Pelosi’s denial of her family’s participation in insider trading.

PSYCHEDELIC treatments for vets & active-duty service members boosted by House amendments

Founder of Lubecky Strategic Direction, Jon Lubecky, and New York congressional candidate Suraj Patel, weigh in on the House’s adoption of amendments that could help veterans and active-duty service members access psychedelic treatments.

Ryan & Emily: Biden White House WON’T SAY where President got Covid, ‘It Doesn’t Matter’

White House reporter at Real Clear Politics, Philip Wegmann, weighs in on President Biden coming down with COVID, and whether or not people can escape the virus.

NYT columnist: ‘I Was WRONG’ about Trump supporters, the culture war

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky break down an article from a New York Times columnist who said he was ‘wrong about Trump supporters,’ and discuss differing perceptions of Donald Trump in the media today.

Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky: NEW jobless claims reach highest level since November

Finance reporter at The Hill, Sylvan Lane, weighs in on the high jobless claims number that the Labor Department released yesterday.

Chris Cuomo SPEAKS OUT: I ‘don’t regret’ helping my brother, ‘Not a hater’ to CNN

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to Chris Cuomo’s first nationally televised interview since his exit from CNN.

