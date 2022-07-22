Red Cross Says Stay Cool/Stay Safe

Back in August of 2019, a longhorn brought a little taste of Pamplona, Spain to downtown Colorado Springs. “Running of the bulls” when you’re not expecting it ends up looking pretty similar to the European tradition (also seen in France and Portugal), except this time the cow runs into an office building, piercing screams from moms permeate the air, and a couple cowboys have to come save the day before anyone gets injured. Kerri Summey filmed the video and broke […] The post Longhorn Breaks Free, Causes Panic In Downtown Colorado Springs first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO