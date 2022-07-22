ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Street of Dreams showcase to open in Newberg, McMinnville

By Jules Rogers
 4 days ago

Wine Country Tour edition of the Street of Dreams tour starts July 23 this year.

Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can soon check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams.

The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated to occur in Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase.

A total of six exceptional wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this year's tour, which is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland.

Rachel Trice is the chief marketing officer and senior vice president of strategic partnerships at the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland.

"This is the year to come see the show," Trice told the Tribune. "Between the spectacular views and the wine country settings, this is a true showcase of wine country living."

There are four Newberg homes at Rose Pointe Estates with builder- and designer-guided tours available — featuring lots with more than two acres each and stunning valley views — as well as two homes in McMinnville as part of a self-guided tour that are included this year.

The tours are slated from July 23 through August 14, but times vary, so check the website to schedule a tour and reserve a ticket for your favorite dream home at streetofdreamsPDX.com. Tickets start at $20 each.

Major Players

Developers on this year's Street of Dreams include:

Luke Belanger LLC General Contracting

Del Boca Vista

Elite Development Northwest

Secor Homes

Mike Riddle Construction

Sherwood, OR
