Preview: Dorman Products's Earnings

Avalanche is a highly scalable Layer 1 protocol that attempts to improve scalability without compromising decentralization or speed. Considered by many as an Ethereum competitor, Avalanche trumps Ethereum in terms of gas fees and has the capacity to process up to 6,500 transactions per second. However, because Avalanche uses the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), it more so complements Ethereum than competes with it. Its status as a popular Ethereum competitor makes it difficult to give an accurate long term Avalanche price prediction. If Ethereum manages to solve its issues before another Layer 1 like Avalanche can take a large share of its users, all other Layer 1s might suffer terribly.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO