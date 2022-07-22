Ricky Martin's Husband Jwan Yosef Speaks Out Following Nephew's Incest Claims Being Tossed

Source: Mega

Ricky Martin's man is standing by his side. The singer's husband, Jwan Yosef, spoke out publicly for the first time since Martin's nephew alleged he and his uncle had a seven month long sexual relationship, a claim he later dropped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jwanyosef/Instagram

“Truth Prevails,” the artist wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 21, alongside a sweet snap of himself and his husband, with whom he shares twins Lucia and Ren, 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

The Evita actor has tirelessly defended himself after his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, made the shocking allegations about the alleged incestuous relationship. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law … obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge,” Martin said in a video message.

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful … for me, for my family for my friends,” the Latin superstar continued. “I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jwanyosef/Instagram

“I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” he continued of his estranged family member.

Sanchez later withdrew his claims right before Martin was set to testify during a hearing for a protection order filed against him after the young man alleged his uncle stalked him after the supposed affair ended.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The "La Mordidita" vocalist's attorney hit back at the allegations in a statement issued on July 15, which read: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

As OK! previously reported, Martin's brother Eric Martin also confirmed their nephew was suffering from mental health issues and that the claims were completely false. "Many prayers for my brother, many prayers for my nephew, many prayers for my family," he noted.