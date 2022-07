GOOSE CREEK — No arrests have been made nearly two months after a Berkeley County detention officer was fatally shot at midnight in a school parking lot. Goose Creek police are investigating the shooting that killed John B. Staley III as a homicide, according to Capt. James Brown. Staley was shot multiple times in the face around midnight May 25 in the parking lot of the Mever’s School of Excellence off Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO