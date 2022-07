McINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has proposed fining Olin Chemical Corp. over three chlorine leaks at its plant in McIntosh. According to a proposed consent order issued Friday by ADEM, Olin would face a fine of $80,000 for the release of chlorine into the air on three occasions and one instance of failing to properly report a release.

