State Fair unveils new attractions for 2022

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is right around the corner, and new attractions always draw crowds.

This year, thrill-seekers can get their fix on the Iron Dragon Coaster. They'll experience sudden drops and plenty of airtime.

There's also "Survival: The Exhibition." From oceans to rain forests, you can see if you have the skills to survive.

If lakes are more your speed, you can snap a selfie with the world's largest floating loon. It's 20 feet tall.

The state fair is less than 35 days away.

