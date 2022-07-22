ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Reporter's Notebook: Celebrating a year of The Accountability Project

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This month we’re celebrating a year since we fully launched The Accountability Project at CT Public and what a year it’s been. With the incredible talents of reporters Jacqui Rabe Thomas and Jim Haddadin, combined with the leadership of Chief Content Officer Tim Rasmussen and support of the entire team at...

www.ctpublic.org

Eyewitness News

Best school systems in America: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second best school system in America, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2022′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems. Researchers for WalletHub said they compared the 50 states and the District...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

New grant aims to address food equity in Connecticut

Raytheon Technologies has awarded Connecticut Foodshare $1.5 million to help increase food access in communities across the state experiencing high food insecurity. In the state, one in eight people is food insecure, according to Feeding America. But with a new grant, residents living in rural communities and communities of color will see a boost in available nutritious food at partner pantries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

A guaranteed income program in rural Georgia hopes to reduce income inequality

Guaranteed income programs are often associated with big cities. A new program aims to help residents in rural Georgia. Aubri Juhasz is the education reporter for New Orleans Public Radio. Before coming to New Orleans, she was a producer for National Public Radio’s All Things Considered. She helped lead the show's technology and book coverage and reported her own feature stories, including the surge in cycling deaths in New York City and the decision by some states to offer competitive video gaming to high school students as an extracurricular activity.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Shaylee Ragar

Shaylee is a UM Journalism School student. She reports and helps produce Montana Evening News on MTPR. Supreme Court's abortion ruling puts attention on states' supreme court elections. More than 30 states, including Montana, have state supreme court elections this November. Because abortion rights are now an issue for states...
MONTANA STATE
Connecticut State
#Cptv
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Comedian makes fun of CT; Lamont signs ‘Imagine’

(WTNH) – There’s a stand-up comedian out there named Mike Feeney who is making quite a name for himself with some of the video clips that he posts on TikTok. Recently, he’s been doing short routines where he makes fun of different states. His Connecticut bit is pretty amusing. Feeney will be playing the Comix Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun on Thursday, August 18.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Flashback to when John F. Kennedy endorsed Thomas Dodd

(WTNH) – Connecticut is known as a blue, Democratic state, but it wasn’t always that way. In fact, in the 1905s, it was very much Republican. Back in 1985, then-Senator John F. Kennedy sat down with Thomas Dodd, the Democratic candidate for Senate that year. In an old film from the UConn Library, Kennedy endorsed Dodd against Republican Senator William Purcell who was seeking re-election.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Behind the investigative report on child labor allegations at Hyundai Alabama plant

We want to tell you about a shocking new report from the news agency Reuters, that kids as young as 12 and 13 have been hired to work at an auto parts plant in Alabama at a place called Smart Alabama LLC, a metal-stamping shop that is majority owned by Hyundai, the Korean automaker. According to the Reuters report, which was documented by local police, current employees and family members of some of the youngsters, the plant has employed as many as 50 underage workers to work all shifts at the metal shop, which supplies parts for the vehicles assembled at Hyundai's flagship U.S. plant in Montgomery, Ala. Many are children of migrants from Central and South America. The Reuters review of the records noted that the plant has been cited for repeated health and safety violations, including amputation hazards.
ALABAMA STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Otis Elevator headquartered in Connecticut

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
FARMINGTON, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
