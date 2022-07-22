ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cheeky Steam Game Dares You To Risk Your Refund Window Or Die Trying

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new horror game on Steam has launched this week, and comes with an incredibly scary hook: a very slim chance of getting your money back. Refund Me If You Can has a simple gameplay loop, where you'll find yourself stuck in a maze and attempting to escape without being mauled...

www.gamespot.com

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Nintendo Warns Fans To "Immediately" Stop Using Old Piece Of Hardware

It’s very bad news today for anyone out there who might still be using a 2005 Nintendo Wi-Fi dongle, for some reason. As reported by Eurogamer, the company has warned anyone who’s continued to use the Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector (you know, the thing that once let you connect the Nintendo DS, DSi and Wii to their now defunct online services) to stop immediately, due to security concerns.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MultiVersus Is The Most Popular Fighting Game On Steam, And It's Still In Closed Beta

Even before the game launches in open beta, MultiVersus is tearing up the Steam charts, beating out all other fighting game competitors. According to Steam Charts, MultiVersus averages at 37,509 players online and has a peak of 61,964. Some analysis from Event Hubs, a website specializing in fighting games, compared this info to the peaks and averages of 13 other major fighting games, and found that MultiVersus beats them out by tens of thousands of users. The next biggest all-time peak, for example, is Dragon Ball FighterZ with 44,234 concurrent users. The combined total average of the 13 other fighting games surveyed is 28,902 total.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

There are still forgotten '90s shooters being added to Steam

Retro FPS games have had a great run the last few years: on top of throwback games like Dusk and Amid Evil and Ion Fury, Nightdive has revitalized gems like Powerslave and Quake, making them play better than ever on modern PCs. It feels like the well of '90s shooters should be running dry at this point, but every few months another obscure FPS seemingly lost to time just pops up on Steam unannounced. Today's is Chasm: The Rift, a 1997 FPS that I'm pretty sure no one has thought about since 1998.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Daily Adventure Incense Item Is Coming To Pokemon Go

Today, Pokemon Go developer Niantic announced it is adding a new type of incense item to the game that will help players (or trainers to use Niantic's term) find and catch Pokemon that do not typically appear in the wild. The Daily Adventure Incense is a special type of incense...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

A new area was discovered in NieR:Automata and everyone’s freaking out

NieR:Automata is a game famous, or perhaps infamous, for its secrets. For years after its release, players were still finding secret rooms, bosses, and shortcuts embedded in the game. Some secrets were discovered completely by accident, while other players hunted for them, trying out combinations of actions and button inputs in different areas to unlock more of the game’s hidden treasures.
ACCIDENTS
The Drive

Tinkering Teen Builds a Tiny Lego Hay Baler That Really Works

If you need tiny donut-sized hay bales for some reason, this Lego build is just the ticket. One enterprising young Lego builder has put together a working hay baler on the smaller end of the scale, as seen on Facebook. The baler is built using Lego's Technic line of mechanical-oriented...
FACEBOOK
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Humble Bundle: 9 Lego Games For Only $10

Humble is giving you a chance to score nine Lego games for just $10 this week, including Lego DC Super-Villains, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Lego Marvel’s Avengers, and more. If you don’t want to drop $10, two cheaper tiers are also available for purchase. The deal ends July 29, giving you just a few more days to check out the savings and score some family-friendly Lego titles for cheap. All games in the bundle are offered as Steam keys.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Funko Working On AAA Video Game With Help Of Former Lego Dev

At San Diego Comic Con yesterday, Funko announced a video game collaboration with 10:10 Games. The effort will be led up by Jon Burton, co-creator of the Lego video games at Traveller's Tales. Funko revealed the news at the Pop! Talk panel at SDCC. The studio 10:10 Games was founded...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA+ Players Can Grab A Fancy Sports Car And Other Freebies This Week

Ahead of the launch of the Criminal Enterprises DLC this week, developer Rockstar Games has has revealed a few details on new and exclusive benefits that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can claim. The most eye-catching freebie that GTA+ members can unlock is the new Lampadati Corsita sports car,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES

