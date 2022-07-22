DOJ investigating Houston illegal dumping complaints, allege racial discrimination

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Houston's response to illegal dumping, and whether the city is guilty of racial discrimination. The department, along with the Office for Environmental Justice, will look into the 311 helpline system and analyze the city's response to complaints from residents in Black...
Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. Abbott vetoed bipartisan support for rural phone and internet services. The result? Texans are paying higher bills as he continues to jack up costs across this state. Beto O'Rourke.
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones’ Democratic opponent in November’s election for lieutenant governor. McBurney said during a hearing last week that Willis’ decision to host the fundraiser was...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison, comes in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling earlier this month and comments by Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site. The court did not address whether voters can receive assistance when returning their ballots by mail. Wolfe, when discussing the ruling at a news conference, said “right now, the voter is the one required to mail the ballot.” Wolfe was referring to a state law that says that absentee ballot envelopes “shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”
In a recent interview, Governor Greg Abbott says President Joe Biden is the reason for the issues Texas is facing. By this, he meant the border crisis. Recently, KETK interviewed Governor Abbott while he was in Austin. Abbott discussed the power issues in Texas, the wildfires, the electrical grid, and border security.
Comments / 0