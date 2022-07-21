ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Appellate court rules the state can continue to enforce 15-week abortion ban

By Michael Moline
newsfromthestates.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. Photo by Michael Rivera, Wikimedia Commons. A split state appeals court has refused to reinstate a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban, meaning Florida’s 15-week abortion ban remains in effect. In a ruling handed down...

www.newsfromthestates.com

