The Detroit Free Press editorial board would have been better off not backing anyone rather than offering one of the lamest political endorsements that one can ever remember. The editorial page is endorsing Republican gubernatorial Kevin Rinke. But the reasons should give the wealthy businessman pause about bragging. The editorial headline reads: "Endorsement: Kevin Rinke is Republicans' safest bet in a pitiful GOP field."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO