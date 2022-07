BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A study from Louisiana State University shows data collected from almost 15,000 children and teenagers between the ages of 2 and 19 have an obesity rate of almost 22%. The research compares obesity rates from 2011 and 2012, which were 17.7%, to data from 2017 to 2020 which shows a 21.5% rate.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO