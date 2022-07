Indianapolis doctor traces his journey to political advocacy and encourages other health care providers to do the same (Getty Images) For me the most difficult period of the pandemic was the Winter of 2021. Not only were the hospitals in which I work as an ICU physician massively overextended with COVID-19 patients, but there was an exhaustion throughout the hospital that was palpable as you walked the halls. There was physical weariness from the sheer number of patients and amount of clinical work there was to do.

