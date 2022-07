(Undated) -- Nebraska has some of the best school systems in America. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska's schools 9th in the country. WalletHub says Nebraska schools rank 9th for quality, 8th for safety, and are tied for the 2nd-highest median SAT scores. WalletHub says the state with the best schools is Massachusetts and the state with the worst is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO