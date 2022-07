Just call her Ant-Woman! Lupita Nyong’o seems to be vying for the fictional Marvel role by consuming ant-covered fruit. “It’s ants!” the actress, 39, said excitedly in an Instagram video Thursday as she showed off a slice of mango sprinkled with dozens of black creepy crawlers. “It’s really good!” she said after taking a rather large bite. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.” The “Black Panther” star let out a satisfied “mmm” after scarfing down the remainder of the insect-adorned food. “You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie,” she cheekily captioned the clip, which showed her holding a glass of champagne in her opposite hand. In...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO