Could Gleyber Torres be a key in the Yankees potential acquisition of Juan Soto?

Cover picture for the articleYesterday the New York Yankees were embarrassed by the Houston Astros in a double-header in Houston. New York lost both games and didn’t look good in either game. They haven’t looked good against Houston all year long. In seven games against the Astros, the Yankees went 2-5....

