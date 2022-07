The Braves starting rotation has been nothing short of fantastic, especially recently. Max Fried is right in the thick of the Cy Young race. Kyle Wright isn’t too far behind, leading the National League in wins. Spencer Strider has also emerged as a frontline starter, and Charlie Morton looks to have found his groove over the last six weeks. The one weak link has been Ian Anderson, who has struggled to find his footing all season to the tune of a 5.31 ERA, and it’s left the Braves with a hole to fill just a week before the trade deadline.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO