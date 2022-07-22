ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rainey pushes burning lawnmower to safe spot

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City lawn business had a setback Friday when a riding lawn mower burst into flames. Duane Rainey...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

KETV.com

Car crashes into Omaha home and catches fire

The Omaha Fire Department said a car crashed into a home just after 7:30 Sunday evening. It happened near 42nd and Spencer streets. Firefighters said a car crashed through the fence of a home and two dogs in a yard. They said the impact caused the car to swerve and roll across the street, where it landed in front of a second home.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Apartment fire in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Fire Departments responded to an apartment fire in Red Oak this (Sunday) afternoon. At approximately 2:14pm, the Montgomery County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting an upstairs apartment fire at 615 N 3rd Street in Red Oak, located just north of the downtown square. Officers of the Red Oak Police Department arrived on scene immediately and confirmed all occupants were out of the structure prior to Red Oak Fire arriving on scene. Red Oak Fire arrived on scene within four minutes of being paged and requested a second alarm structure fire response bringing additional crews from the Stanton Fire Department, Elliott Fire Department and additional aerial support from the Glenwood Fire Department. Fire crews made an immediate and aggressive interior attack of the fire and were able to contain the fire to the origin apartment. Smoke and water damage is throughout the entire structure.
RED OAK, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

Vehicle collides with North Omaha house, both catch fire Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A one-alarm fire was declared on Sunday in a North Omaha neighborhood after a vehicle struck a house and both caught fire. A representative with the Omaha Police Department was not available to media at the scene. However, witnesses said they observed a vehicle lose control in what appeared to be a single-vehicle collision. The four-door sedan came to rest on its side after careening into a home at the corner of N. 42nd and Spencer Streets.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Boater's body found in Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Saunders County man's body was recovered from Branched Oak Lake in Lincoln Sunday evening. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Kurt Roe of Weston was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday. Authorities said two men had found Roe's boat drifting across the lake on Saturday...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire showing heavy smoke Saturday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near 132nd and Blondo at 11:54 a.m. Saturday. Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home when they arrived. The...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Three hurt in early morning rollover crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people are injured in a crash Monday morning in Omaha. The crash near 30th and Ellison Avenue happened around 3:15 a.m. Police said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others in serious condition. Police are investigating the cause of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Search ends with arrest after threats to campers

SIDNEY – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports the arrest of a man who threatened to kill three campers at the Fremont County campgrounds south of Sidney, Iowa, on Friday. A sheriff’s office press release says the man fled into a wooded area prior to deputies arrival. A search...
SIDNEY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man drowns in lake at Benson Park in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man has drowned in the lake at Benson Park in Omaha. Rescue personnel were called to the park Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said a man, identified as 58-year-old William Rademacker jumped into the lake and never resurfaced. Omaha Police said the death was accidental.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gunshots heard in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department found caliber casings after reports of gunshots. LPD said police were dispatched to the 800 block of N 32nd Street after gunshots were reportedly heard on July 23 at 1:27 a.m.'. According to authorities, four spent .40 caliber casings were found at the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three-vehicle accident near Rockbluff Road in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a three-vehicle, injury accident at the intersection of Highway 75 and Rockbluff Road near Murray on Saturday. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Kevin Coyne of Omaha and a Mercedes driven by 34-year-old Ingrid Rodriguez of Plattsmouth collided as the Toyota attempted to turn in the path of the Mercedes.
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

22-year-old suspect arrested in connection to Branched Oak shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on a boat in Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that it had arrested Taban Rik on Saturday night, with assistance from the Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. Rik is accused...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Fire: Man dies after jumping into pond at Benson Park

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department was called to Benson Park just before 3 p.m. Saturday on reports a man had jumped into the pond at the park and did not resurface. Around an hour later, crews on scene confirmed that a man's body was pulled from the water. They believe he was in his 70's.
OMAHA, NE
nwestiowa.com

Nebraska passenger cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Omaha, NE, woman was cited about 11:35 p.m. Thursday, July 21, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Rianna Unique Worthington stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2019 Kia Sorento for...
SIBLEY, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

New Omaha mural honors recent murder victims

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A north Omaha church is home to a vivid new reminder about the importance of life and the impact of violence. The faces of five recent murder victims are featured on the outer wall of the Assembly of the Saints church near 24th and Sahler.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured in I-80 crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning crash that injured one person. The crash happened on I-80 at 60th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Filming notice for downtown Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - A portion of Central Avenue is barricaded off this morning for filming of the movie Snack Shack. A filming notice posted downtown says cars representing the 1991 time frame will be parked downtown. Downtown customers and employees are asked to park modern cars away from side streets,...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

