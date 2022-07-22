ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Several North Texas companies indicted in massive health care rip-off involving kickbacks

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqewF_0gp84SMQ00

Several North Texas companies have been indicted in a massive multi-state medicare scam that involved more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment (DME) schemes.

Out of the 36 people indicted, seven men and women from Allen, McKinney, Corinth, Lewisville and Dallas are now facing conspiracy charges. Federal prosecutors call it a massive kickback scheme aimed at scamming Medicare and Medicaid.

The way it worked was an old-school method of referring patients for testing that was not needed and often not done. The indictment says the hospitals involved in the scheme were in Rockdale and Stamford Texas and a lab was in Massachusetts.

Doctors made the referrals, the hospitals and lab billed medicare, marketers took money and tried to disguise it as investment returns. The more patients that were referred, the more money they swiped. It was all part of the kickback scheme.

“The Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting people who abuse our health care system and exploit telemedicine technologies in fraud and bribery schemes,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This enforcement action demonstrates that the department will do everything in its power to protect the health care systems our communities rely on from people looking to defraud them for their own personal gain.”

Any patients who believe that they have been contacted as part of a fraudulent telemedicine, clinical laboratory, or DME scheme should call to report this conduct to HHS-OIG at 1-800-HHS-TIPS.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 10

Related
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial lands $340m in Texas road jobs

Ferrovial, through Webber, its US subsidiary, has been awarded contracts to expand four highways in Texas for $340m. The Texas Department of Transportation selected the company to undertake projects in Kaufman, Denton, Collin and Comal counties. The four projects are scheduled to commence late in 2022 and be completed in 2025.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Lewisville, TX
Health
City
Corinth, TX
State
Massachusetts State
Lewisville, TX
Business
Local
Texas Health
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Rockdale, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
dallasexpress.com

Dallas County Jailers May be Overworked and Under Stress

Two former Dallas County jailers are speaking out about the poor conditions they claim to have witnessed during their tenure with the facility. Emmanuel Lewis worked the detention center floor as a detention service officer for two years, including at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his role, he...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘You’re trying to take my freedom away’: Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Q & A with Snyder residents

Editor’s note: The attached video includes questions and answers from Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign rally in Snyder, Texas on July 21, 2022. Lulls have been cut out. Transcript: Increased art funding in rural areas Question: “I represent the Scurry County Museum, and my question for you is: It is really hard […]
SNYDER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#North Texas#Health System#Kickbacks#Medicare And Medicaid
CBS DFW

North Texas woman loses thousands to Zelle text message scam

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On a Saturday in June, Shanna Coulter received a text message from what appeared to be her credit union. The text message asked, "Did you attempt a Zelle payment for the amount of $2,000?" She immediately typed her response, "No." Within minutes, she received a phone call."When it showed up, it showed up as my financial institution on a caller ID," Coulter said.The call was spoofed. Its technology that can disguise a fake phone number as one you may know, like your bank. And soon enough, Coulter was on her way to losing thousands of dollars. "You get so...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
KOCO

Pharmacists caught in the middle of Oklahoma's abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s abortion ban is forcing changes at pharmacies across the state. CVS put out a new policy they say will help protect pharmacists from legal action by making sure patients aren’t getting medicine that could end pregnancies. CVS said their pharmacists now must verify...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
B106

Shocking Video Shows Why a Texas Taco Bell is Facing $1M Lawsuit

A trip to get some fast food turned into a hospital stay for a Texas mother and daughter after they complained about their order. Now a lawsuit has been filed against Taco Bell, alleging that a manager at a Dallas location threw boiling water on the two women after they went inside the restaurant to get the right food.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tests positive a second time for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months, his campaign said Sunday.Patrick, 72, tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms, according to a campaign statement.Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week.His campaign said the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.According to John Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 12,059 new cases per day on July 8 to 12,013 new cases per day on Friday.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

The new frontier in knee replacement has arrived in Colorado

Knee replacement surgery happens about 800,000 times a year in the United States. "Multiple studies have shown that about 80% of people are very happy with their knee replacement," said Dr. Brian Larkin, an orthopedic surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. That leaves 20% of patients who are not happy with their new knee, and Dr. Larkin hopes that the new Persona IQ Smart Knee will give them the tools to help those people. "The goal is that if we can get a lot of data, hopefully, that will allow some people to improve or we...
COLORADO STATE
MySanAntonio

After Recent Turmoil, the Race for Texas Governor Is Tightening

SUGAR LAND, Texas — One of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. The revival of a 1920s ban on abortion. The country’s worst episode of migrant death in recent memory. And an electrical grid, which failed during bitter cold, now straining under soaring heat. The unrelenting succession...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Inmates Reportedly Waiting Years to Get Into Mental Hospital

It is a lengthy and challenging process for mentally ill inmates inside the Dallas prison system to be transferred to a proper mental hospital. As reported by the Dallas News, these inmates sometimes must wait over 800 days before being moved, often without trial. If a person is labeled as...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy